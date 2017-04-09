Register
    President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla

    Trump Considering Sanctions Against Russia, Iran for Supporting Syria

    US President Donald Trump and his administration consider the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian government, according to US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    Netanyahu: Russia, US May Cooperate on Liquidating Syria's Chemical Weapons
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is discussing with members of his administration the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian government, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

    Haley told CNN in an interview that Trump and his administration were shown classified information proving that Syrian President Bashar Assad had been involved in the alleged chemical attack against civilians in Syria’s Idlib.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of over 80 people, an incident which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    US Had Not Warned Russia Prior to Attack on Syria Through Political Channels
    The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

    sanctions, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Iran, Russia, Syria, United States
      Neochrome
      And that is why EVERY nation on the face of Earth should be prudent to take measures to safeguard against that possibility, like Russia and China did: create alternatives to SWIFT and other systems that are used by US at will to extort concessions, join US free development banks, trade in local currencies, keep reserves in gold instead of in dollars and so on.
      The way Trump is swinging and flailing like a lunatic anyone can get socked, it is prudent to keep him and ties to US at arms length.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      'Classified information' means he read it in the White helmets daily propaganda rag.
      Come now Trump saying crap like that is a gross insult to every American with an IQ over 90.
      You obviously want out of politics to pickup the massive contracts to rebuild the nation good for you will any of us still be here when the nuclear flashes across the skies? can you answer that!
    • Reply
      avatar
      kookain reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88,
      I am sure most US citizens including trump have an IQ much less than 90 and are on heavy drugs causing paranoia and hubris. A letal combination for the rest of us
    • Reply
      MNaydenov
      Trump is outdoing himself in "I'm not with Russia" stance.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jake195
      Time for the world to start sanctioning the US.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Trump's new slogan, "Fill the swamp."
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      And in case Trump is too stupid to understand that he and his family won't be spared even if he surrenders to evil, Politico has a fresh hit piece on him about Putin and a Russia connection to Trump.
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardiniin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, Yeah. It is fairly obvious that President Trump is not the one he was and it is getting worse and worse with every passing minute, for whatever reasons. If it is true that his daughter Ivanka convinced him of this attack, then may be she is helping him out of politics.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      I hate to admit it, but this one goes to the liberal leftist feminazis. He, The Donald is a catastrophe, and they where right, but as I know the evil leftist globalists they have probably already dropped all the mocking of Trump, now as he is on their side.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88in reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      elsa.zardini personally I found it incredulous he blamed the attack on his daughter and for me I refuse to go there except to say the signs of stress are now starting to show and the cracks are reverberating around the Whitehouse no less.
      Trump should go and see his priest for two unbelievable things he has done this week.
      I hope everyone leaves Ivanka alone this is Trumps work not Ivanka.
    • Reply
      Blackie
      Well do it then do not talk about it.
      Trump is weak.
    • Reply
      support
      All this kerfuffle on the Americans' part owes to the reality that it is becoming increasingly plain to the world that in a very few short years--and it is already the case in many Slavic countries in niche communities--the Slav standard of living in their homelands will exceed that of not only North America but also of the EU. The West's true policy is based on a principle called "economic jealousy." Therefore by extension, if the Slavs do not allow the West to ransack their resources and enslave their workforce, the West will blow up the world in a massive spoiled child's temper tantrum.

      It has always been a source of amusement to me that economic sanctions imposed on the East should be viewed as a form of punishment when the East has had in place instruments for conducting official regulated natural trade without "benefit" of foreign currencies muddying the waters of free enterprise for the better part of two hundred years.

      Through imposing currency-based self-exterminating sanctions on the East, all the West is doing is running themselves broke faster than otherwise. Even more amusing is the fact that, with further impositions of sanctions, tapeworms on the futures derivatives markets like Soros and the West's banking systems will die off through starvation even faster as currency-free commodities trading becomes more and more the rule of the global trading jungle.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      Classified documents like those showing the deceiver Powell displaying white powder in order to lie the UNSC into approving US aggression on Iraq that killed more than 1 million? C'mon, nothing said by america will be believed anymore.

      Infact, an ingenious way to make rational reject and totally disbelieve anything is for it to be said by an american president or to claim it is in a classified document from america's 'intelligence community'
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply todump neocon trump(Show commentHide comment)
      dump neocon trump,
      They are not talking to fake news organizers, rather, they originate the fake news themselves and then issue it to CNN for dissemination.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      The Deep State agent that Putin and Lavrov pinned so much hope on is now going to layer even more sanctions against Russia for the offence of really fighting against international terror.

      Please, Trump, go ahead, sanction Russia and Putin and Lavrov more and more until hopefully they wake up to see the US in its true light - number one sponsor of international terror!
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toNeochrome(Show commentHide comment)
      Neochrome,
      In addition, every human can help. Avoid touching or using the dollar for anything as much as is possible.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply tojake195(Show commentHide comment)
      jake195,
      Long overdue. Start at the personal level, unto the national level, and then unto the blocks of nations level.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toelsa.zardini(Show commentHide comment)
      elsa.zardini,
      I believe no one convinced Trump. He simply did his job as a Deep State agent.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply tosupport(Show commentHide comment)
      support,
      Why divulge that they will US will ruin itself faster by imposing additional sanctions on Russia? Let them do it. Their self ruination cannot happen fast or early enough
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Dr. Strangelove movie had a better POTUS than we do.
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuP6KbIsNK4
