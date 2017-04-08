Trump Congratulates Military for Successful Strike Against Syria Airbase

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Iraqi Prime Minister Calls for Probe Into Syria's Idlib Chemical Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated US military for the successful missile attack against the base of the Syrian Air Force.

"Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack," Trump posted on Twitter.

​On Thursday night, the United States carried out a missile attack on Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack on Syria's Idlib was allegedly launched from that airfield.

According to US Department of Defense, a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched during the attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that only 23 of the 59 missiles had reached their target. In turn, a US defense official told Sputnik that this information was incorrect.

Homs Governor said that seven people were killed — five soldiers and two civilians from the village, located near the airbase. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, two Syrian soldiers were missing, four were killed and six injured. The Syrian armed forces said the strike killed ten Syrian soldiers.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield violated international law.