Suspending Syria Air Safety MOU to Let Russia React Timely on US Threats - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The suspension of Russia's airspace incident reduction memorandum with the United States substantially elevates risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Against the backdrop of missile strikes, it is hardly possible to talk about any further increase in risk, the risk has increased significantly," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow suspended on Friday its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with Washington following the US missile strike on the Ash Sha'irat airfield in Homs province.

"The technological channels themselves remain, but there will be no exchange of information," Peskov specified.