Syrian Foreign Ministry to Appeal to UNSC After US Missile Attack - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Foreign Ministry prepares an address to the UN Security Council following the US missile attack on Syria's military airfield, the country's Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik.

"The Syrian Foreign Ministry will address to the Security Council," Haddad said.

On Thursday night, Washington launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Syrian city of Homs. The attack was a response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus, according to US President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Friday, Syrian Armed Forces General Staff said in a statement that the US missile attack claimed the lives of six people.