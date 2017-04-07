Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Not Providing Proof of Idlib Attack

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK SoD Expresses Full Support for US Missile Strikes on Syria Airfield

TASHKENT (Sputnik) — The United States did not bother to provide evidence of this week's chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib ahead of launching missiles at its military airfield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Now they did not even bother to provide any facts, referring only to photographs and again speculating on the photos of children and of course on the testimony of various non-governmental organizations… to provoke actions against the Syrian government," Lavrov said.

The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.