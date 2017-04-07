Iran Strongly Condemns US Missile Strike on Syrian Airfield - Foreign Ministry

© REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy US Strike on Syria Make Investigation of Chemical Attack Impossible - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iranian authorities strongly condemn the US missile strike on an airfield in Syria’s Homs province, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

"[Tehran] roundly condemns any unilateral military action and the missile attacks against al-Shayrat Airbase in Syria by American warships," the spokesperson said as quoted by Press TV broadcaster.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government, with Damascus denying the accusations.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.