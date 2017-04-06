Defeat Daesh in Syria, Then Worry About Assad - US Senator

"We need to defeat ISIS [Daesh]. That’s why I’m saying our first step has got to be to defeat ISIS," Johnson stated in an interview with CNN. "We eliminate that caliphate, we end the inspiration, at least the massive amounts of inspiration ISIS has had by existing, and we change the conditions on the ground in Syria."
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signaled his attitude toward Assad changed after a chemical weapon attack on civilians on Tuesday, and that he planned to take a more aggressive approach toward the regime.
The Syrian Army has denied using chemical weapons.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is about time a country gets some balls and tells the yanks to just F....K off.
jc
We need a multipolar world where powers are able to balance each other; not what we have now with some cowbows behaving like in the "far west".
China has to assume its role with russia's help.