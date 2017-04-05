North Korea Launches Projectile Presumed to be Missile into Sea of Japan

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the DPRK launched the object from the Sinpo region on its eastern coast. South Korea's northern neighbor "fired a projectile into the East Sea from a site in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Hamgeyong Province, this morning," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap, a local media source.

A source in the Japanese Ministry of Defense told the Kyodo news agency that the launch is assumed to be another ballistic missile test. If so, it is the country's third in as many months.

The launch comes days before US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet face to face for the first time. North Korea is expected to be a major topic.

On Tuesday, a White House official said "time has run out" regarding North Korea's nuclear development, adding, "all options are on the table."

Trump has pressured Beijing to shut down North Korea's ballistic missile operations, saying China could do so "very easily" by shutting down the North Korea-China border and putting a chokehold on economic traffic between the two countries.

On February 19, Sputnik reported that China's Commerce Ministry banned imports of North Korean coal, a move believed to be related to the country's ballistic missile test on February 12.

North Korea has been barred by the UN from carrying out ballistic missile launches or nuclear tests.