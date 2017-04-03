Washington Times Uses Photo of Protests for St. Petersburg Metro Blast Article

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Washington Times, a US newspaper, used a photo from the March 26 protests as an illustration for the article about today’s bombing in the St. Petersburg metro.
"There is hope that it’s not a deliberate compilation of facts made for the purpose of disinformation," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.
A twin blast has hit the Saint Petersburg metro on Monday, April 3a at least 10 people being killed and scores were injured. The explosions occurred at the stations "Sennaya Ploschad [square]" and "Tekhnologichesky Institute."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete no retraction, deliberate spreading of falsehoods....what else to expect from a mad USA mainstream media under the control of madmen like Netennyahu, Soros, Trump, McCain and their ilk..... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There apparently is no bottom of the barrel to which these a-holes are willing to stoop.
