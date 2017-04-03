WikiLeaks’ Assange 'Cordially Invites' Ecuador’s Lasso to Leave Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assange "cordially invited" Lasso to leave the country within 30 days via his Twitter account.

“I cordially invite Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days (with or without his tax haven millions),” Assange wrote on his Twitter page.

Invito cordialmente al Señor Lasso que se retire del Ecuador en los próximos 30 días (con o sin sus millones offshore) #AssangeSILassoNO pic.twitter.com/yYvw5vBWST — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) April 3, 2017

​According to the National Electoral Council, which has processed more than 90 percent of votes, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is winning the election with over 51 percent of votes while Lasso is gathering less than 49 percent.

In February, Lasso said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that in case of his victory in the presidential election he would “cordially ask” Assange to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within 30 days.

© AP Photo/ Sang Tan Time Is Running Out for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy

Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. The WikiLeaks founder denied the accusations.

On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom and Sweden have been refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the decision and to end Assange's prosecution.