03 April 2017
    A video link up with Julian Assange, journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, at the session, End of the Monopoly: The Open Information Age, held as part of the New Era of Journalism: Farewell to Mainstream international media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center

    WikiLeaks’ Assange 'Cordially Invites' Ecuador’s Lasso to Leave Country

    World
    Julian Assange on Monday "cordially invited" Ecuadorian politician Guillermo Lasso, who had vowed to expel the WikiLeaks founder from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on condition of victory in the presidential election, to leave the country, as the latter failed to win the vote.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assange "cordially invited" Lasso to leave the country within 30 days via his Twitter account.

    “I cordially invite Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days (with or without his tax haven millions),” Assange wrote on his Twitter page.

    ​According to the National Electoral Council, which has processed more than 90 percent of votes, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is winning the election with over 51 percent of votes while Lasso is gathering less than 49 percent.

    In February, Lasso said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that in case of his victory in the presidential election he would “cordially ask” Assange to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within 30 days.

    Surrounded by British police WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, centre, makes a statement to the media and supporters from a window of Ecuadorian Embassy in central London.
    © AP Photo/ Sang Tan
    Time Is Running Out for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy
    Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. The WikiLeaks founder denied the accusations.

    On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention's (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom and Sweden have been refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the decision and to end Assange's prosecution.

    Ok