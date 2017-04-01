Register
19:29 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, poses with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 30, 2017

    Cold Turkey: US Secretary of State Fails to See Eye to Eye With Erdogan

    © AP Photo/ Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    31153143

    With high hopes in place ahead of Rex Tillerson's visit to Turkey, the reality proved less optimistic because the US Secretary of State failed to reach a consensus with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on all pressing bilateral issues, according to Russian political analyst Gevorg Mirzayan.

    Turkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Between Two Stools: US Won't Abandon Either Syrian Kurds or Turkey
    In an opinion piece for RIA Novosti, political analyst Gevorg Mirzayan of the Russian Government's Finance Institute specifically focused on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Turkey late last month, which he said failed to meet US expectations.

    During the March 30 visit, Tillerson had to get acquainted with the Turkish leadership and attempt to defuse bilateral tensions which Mirzayan said could end in a severance of US-Turkish relations.

    "After all, Turkey, which independently resolves issues of cooperation with Russia and Iran, creates problems for Americans. Especially given that it is still a NATO member and any problems pertaining to Turkey immediately become NATO problems," Mirzayan said.

    Although Tillerson was able to meet with Turkey's leader, he was unable to meet his key objective of dispelling key tensions between the countries, Mirzayan added, referring to Tillerson's unwillingness to reach a compromise with Ankara on Gulen's alleged role in Turkey's coup and the Kurdish problem.

    The Gulen Issue

    Gulen, an Islamic cleric who lives in Pennsylvania, remains one of the most serious opponents of Erdogan and remains a thorn in his side despite his exile.

    The cleric allegedly controls a whole network of supporters in Turkey and is working to prevent Erdogan from building the sultanate. Mirzayan recalled that Gulen's extradition could prompt Erdogan to make considerable concessions to Washington.

    "However, Tillerson and Erdogan failed to agree on the extradition because actually, President Trump cannot extradite Gulen, who allegedly cooperates with US intelligence. According to some sources, US intelligence often uses Gyulen's network structures to realize their goals," Mirzayan said.

    Considering the already-complicated relations between Trump and the CIA, the US President is unlikely to spoil them even further, he added, not ruling out that Gulen could become a lever for the White House to put pressure on the CIA.

    The Kurdish Problem

    Mirzayan recalled that President Erdogan demands that the US stop supporting the Syrian Kurds.

    He quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that "the United States recognizes the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces and the Democratic Union Party as terrorist organizations but despite this, America continues to help them, and this affects our bilateral relations."

    "For Washington, the choice is, in fact, obvious. They are not going to abandon the Kurds, because it is the Kurdish forces who are advancing on Raqqa, Daesh's self-proclaimed capital in Syria. Also, it is the Kurds who do not set any specific conditions for the Americans, who need the Kurds much more than Erdogan," Mirzayan said.

    In addition, he added, the Turks themselves say that they will not participate in the liberation of Raqqa, with Erdogan insisting that to fight terrorism, the US should rely on "legitimate" partners.

    What's more, Turkey currently urges both the White House an  Tillerson to make a choice between "Turkish allies" and "Kurdish terrorists."

    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    With Friends Like These: US-Turkey Friendship to Be Put to the Test in Raqqa
    Meanwhile, Tillerson has pledged that US President Donald Trump's administration will continue to build ties with its long-standing NATO partner Turkey in the years to come.

    "In the US, the people of Turkey have a trusted ally and a partner who is committed to its safety and security and advancing economic opportunity. … The Trump administration will continue to build ties with the long-standing ally and our friend," Tillerson said at a press briefing in Ankara.

    Turkey and the United States will stay together as part of the US-led coalition seeking to defeat Daesh, he added.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US, Turkey Talk Middle East Moves as Battle for Raqqa Heats Up
    US Facing ‘Tough Decisions’ Regarding Cooperation With Kurds, Turkey - McCain
    US, Turkey Continue Discussions on Ankara Role in Raqqa Offensive - Coalition
    Turkey Expects US to Keep Promise on Kurdish PYD's Withdrawal From North Syria
    Tags:
    consensus, member, issue, visit, relations, NATO, Rex Tillerson, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Beware of Americans trying to bring "Democracy" to your country.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      VERY difficult and tricky political landscape in which to try to reach diplomatic accord. Sounds like Tillerson maintained the positions he can't abandon, and so did Erdogan. Nevertheless without face to face meetings like this, understandings each side has of the other may all too easily become unrealistic, diffused, distorted or even plain wrong.

      Tillerson's nobody's fool, and it seems he's level-headed, calm and and patient. I think we'll see some fine statesmanship from him over the next few years and what a blessed change that will be from the previous 8.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Hussite
      Good, no compromise with Erdogan. Creepy individual. Turkey is not a good ally for the U.S. & NATO anyways really. Why do we want an Islamic country as an ally? No thanks. Cause at the end of the day, the Muslim will stab you in the back. It's very bad that the U.S. is allies with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok