US Investment Fund Looking to Invest $100Mln in Ukraine Ports, Agriculture

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US investment fund Navigator Principal Investors LLC is looking to invest some $100 million into the ports in Ukraine, fund principal Kyle Shostak told Sputnik.

“We are looking at Ukraine. I have already hired a Ukrainian analyst,” Shostak said. “We are looking at ports and agriculture, we are looking at big agricultural producers.’’

“We are looking at Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson Region,” he added.

When asked about the amount of possible investment, Shostak said, “We are talking about private equity, and looking to invest up to $100 million.”

The business climate in Ukraine, the investor added, he hoped would be more transparent at this time.

Shostak also expressed concerns over a possibility of resumption of hostilities.

Ukraine economy heavily suffered after the 2014 coup. The country is currently relying on foreign aid to support its economy and to pay debts amid the ongoing armed conflict with independence supporters in the southeast region of Ukraine.

The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015, which stipulates provision of a $17.5 billion loan to revive the country's economy and implementation of economic reforms. Kiev had already received three tranches totaling $7.7 billion and expects to get $5.4 billion in 2017.

Earlier in March, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said the IMF executive board delayed the third review of its loan program to Ukraine due to the blockade of the war-torn Donbas region by Ukrainian activists, as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire in east Ukraine is reached.