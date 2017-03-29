Register
    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Preventing Progress: Anti-Russia Witch Hunters Show No Signs of Letting Up

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    World
    312140

    Ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election in the US, the anti-Russia witch hunt in Washington hasn’t stopped, with accusations of hacking, surveillance and interference being hurled from every direction.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump’s US-Mexico Border Wall Estimated to Cost Every American $200
    The House Intelligence Committee has been investigating allegations that the Kremlin attempted to influence last year's vote; at an open hearing on the subject last week FBI Director James Comey confirmed that his agency was investigating possible collaboration between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

    Former CIA analyst and activist Ray McGovern told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker that he couldn't find any legitimate reason to think that Russia would want Trump in the White House in the first place.

    "I've been watching Soviet leaders and Russian leaders for over 50 years… and they look at the world first and foremost as to how they can defend Russia or the Soviet Union from a nuclear conflict," he said.

    "As they looked out and they saw Donald Trump during the campaign, bragging about how unpredictable he is, and then at the slightest affront taking gross offence and lashing out violently.

    "I mean, I can see Vladimir Putin sitting up there in the Kremlin and saying to his friends: ‘Wow! Unpredictable, this is just the guy I want on the American nuclear button!'" McGovern joked.

    According to him, discussing the alleged Russian hacking of Democratic Party institutions as if it were fact is absurd, given that there is still no concrete evidence on the table. Well before the White House or US intelligence agencies publicly accused the Kremlin of interfering in collusion with the Trump camp, Democrats, including the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, have been blaming their misfortunes on Russia.

    ​"It's not an exaggeration to say that Adam Schiff is lying through his teeth. He has no flat fact proof that the Russians interfered with the election," McGovern said.

    NATO troops
    © AP Photo/ Octav Ganea, Mediafax
    What's Behind US' Shift From Cooperation With Russia to 'Deterrence and Defense'
    "It may be that the Russians, like everybody else, tried to get into that vulnerable system, but the reality is that it was a leak from that system… The attention to that [leaked information] was immediately diverted to ‘Who did it', ‘It was Russians', and nobody paid any attention to the content of that leak, and the content showed that Hillary Clinton and the DNC stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders."

    McGovern stressed that the whole investigation into Trump's ties with Russia is nothing but a "witch hunt."

    "This was an underhanded attempt to use the intelligence community to sabotage Trump. First, to prevent him from getting elected… and then later to sabotage his administration. First and foremost to explain why Hillary lost — it was the Russians — and number two, to prevent any progress toward detente with Russia," he said.

    "There's no real obstacle toward detente except these crazy Democrats in league with the McCainiacs and the Lindsey Grahams of this world."    

