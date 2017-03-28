Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in Romania Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Ryzhkov, the inspection's goal is to confirm whether any military activity is being carried out in the area or not, and to establish its scale.

"Within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess Romania's armed forces military site. The group will make a one-day visit to the on March 28,2017," Ryzhkov said.

The Vienna Document, adopted in 2011, aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.