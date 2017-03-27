Rouhani: Iran-Russia Efforts to Help Strengthen Global, Regional Stability

GORKI (outside Moscow) (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope on Monday that joint efforts by Tehran and Moscow will help strengthen global and regional stability.

Rouhani arrived in Moscow earlier on Monday and is currently meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to discuss cooperation in global affairs and bilateral economic ties.

"I hope that our common efforts on the international arena will contribute to the strengthening of global and regional peace and stability," Rouhani said during the meeting.

"I also hope that we will witness a new turning point in the development of our relations during this visit to Moscow," the Iranian president added.

The meeting between Rouhani and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.