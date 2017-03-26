Iran Imposes Sanctions Against 15 US Companies 'Supporting Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran has imposed sanctions on 15 US companies "supporting terrorism," local media reported Sunday.

Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry made the move responding to new US sanctions against Tehran.

On Friday, the United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in 10 countries this week for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program. The sanctions are active as of March 21 and will remain in place for two years.