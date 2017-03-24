Register
    US State department headquarters

    US Sanctions 30 Individuals, Entities for Ties With Iran, Syria and North Korea

    © Flickr/ NCinDC
    227425

    The sanctions targeted 30 individuals and entities in China, North Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in China, North Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program and other nonproliferation violations connected to Syria and North Korea, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

    "On March 21, the United States imposed sanctions on 30 foreign entities and individuals in ten countries pursuant to the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," the release stated.

    The Iran-related sanctions include Chinese nationals Jack Qin, Jack Wang and Karl Lee; Chinese companies Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co. Ltd., Dalian Zenghua Maoyi Youxian Gongsi, Ningbo New Century Import and Export Company Limited, Shenzhen Yataida High-Tech Company Ltd, Sinotech (Dalian) Carbon and Graphite Corporation and Sky Rise Technology; North Korean company Saeng Pil Trading Corporation; and UAE-based Mabrooka Trading.

    The individuals and entities allegedly supplied Iran’s ballistic missile program.

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Anti-Iran Sanctions Act Likely to Kill Nuclear Deal, Provoke War - NGO
    Nineteen additional foreign individuals and entities were sanctioned for violations of INKSNA. The State Department said they transferred or acquired from Iran, North Korea or Syria goods, services and technology that is subject to sanctions controls.

    The items could be used to develop weapons of mass destruction or in missile proliferation, the State Department added.

    US government agencies and departments are prohibited from entering contracts with the sanctioned, and they are ineligible for US programs and government sales of any items on the munitions list are prohibited. Additionally, the sanctioned individuals and entities are denied any new licenses and any existing licenses are suspended.

    The sanctions are active as of March 21 and will remain in place for two years.

    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Syria, United States, United Arab Emirates
