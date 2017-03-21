UN Pays Tribute to Memory of Late Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin

© Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov Bosnian Serbs May Name Street After Late Russian UN Envoy Churkin

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Vitaly Churkin served as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006. He passed away on February 20 in New York City on the eve of his 65th birthday.

"Vitaly Churkin was truly one of a kind. He was an ever eloquent voice at the United Nations, and we will remember him for his brilliance, his wisdom and his sharp sense of humor," distinguished US representative Michele Sison said in a statement.

Sison noted that while she did not always see things the same way with Churkin, the Russian ambassador had an eye for identifying compromise.

"The UN community has experienced the shock and a loss and we miss Churkin's presence here," Sison added.

UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft remarked that Churkin exhibited the highest level of diplomatic professionalism and deep knowledge of the workings of the UN Security Council.

"He was a true professional who treated his colleagues with respect and enjoyed utmost respect of everyone in return," Rycroft concluded.