Snowden-for-Bout Exchange Rumors Spread by Western Intelligence Agencies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rumored exchange of National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden for Russian businessman Viktor Bout is spread by Western intelligence agencies, Snowden's lawyer said Monday.

"These are all rumors spread by the representatives of the same Western special services," Anatoly Kucherena told reporters. "There are no grounds for Moscow to negotiate with anyone… This is simply unacceptable."

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill US citizens by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons. Moscow has said that the case has been politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.