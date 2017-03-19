Back to School: US Military Getting to Grips With Russian Through Kids Books

"#Russian language training is back in vogue in the US military. Here soldiers in Germany play Cyrillic Scrabble in DLI (defense language institute) class," Cavas tweeted. He illustrated his tweet with three photos.

​Two of them picture US military personnel with a phonic ABC and an alphabet poster. The female soldier's name, Rachel, is written in Russian.

In the third, two soldiers are playing Cyrillic Scrabble, making Russian words on the board from small tiles.

​Interestingly enough, the words which they form are not connected with the army or the military. What can be seen laid out is: "please", "good bye", "thank you", "God", "bye", "actor" and "me". All of them are spelled correctly.

​Twitter users were quick to respond. One user suggested that all the Americans should do it. "The way 45's [president] taking the country we'll be Russian by next year," she suggested.

​While another user commented that "Russian has always been a top tier language for DLI on account of its complexity. I imagine more class spots are opening up now."

However nobody seemed to be surprised with the choice of educational materials.