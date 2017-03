MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Coast guards recovered bodies of three crew members from a Turkish-flagged ship that had sunk off the Libyan coast, Turkish media reported on Friday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the searches of three other crew members were still ongoing, while seven have been rescued since the ship, named Tinaz Tepe, had sunk due to bad weather conditions on Thursday.

The vessel sank near Misurata in northwestern Libya, the agency said, citing the Turkish Consulate General.

Necessary arrangements are being made to repatriate the victims’ bodies to Turkey, according to the agency.