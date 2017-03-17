Helping Hand: Russia Brings Yellow Fever Cure to Nicaragua Amid Medicine Deficit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — With regard to the acute deficit of yellow fever vaccine in Nicaragua, the Saint-Petersburg research Institute of vaccines and Sera and Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products delivered 60,000 doses of the needed vaccine to the country, according to the statement.

"The direct urgent delivery of this vaccine to Nicaragua is the contribution to meeting the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the statement read.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow's assistance in solving the Nicaragua vaccine issue offers opportunities for cooperation in deliveries of this vaccine to other Latin America countries. The establishment of the joint Russian-Nicaraguan plant for production of vaccines on the Russian technology in October 2016 is also to contribute to this goal, the statement added.

Russia has been delivering vaccines as part of the humanitarian response to diseases in various countries including Angola and Guinea.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, elaborated by the United Nations and adopted in 2015, sees the physical and mental health and well-being of every individual regardless of age one of its aims.