Pro-Trump Malik Obama Trolls Half-Brother Barack With Fake Birth Certificate

Malik Obama appears to be attempting to revive a right-wing conspiracy theory claiming that the 44th President of the United States was not born in the US, by sharing an image of a document purported to be from a "Coast Province General Hospital" in Mombasa, the British Protectorate of Kenya, and features Barack Hussein Obama's day of birth.

In 2011, in response to rumors questioning the legitimacy of Obama's Presidency, the White House released a long-form version of the politician's birth certificate that it had requested from the state of Hawaii, claiming that the controversy over the document was "distracting" Americans from the "many challenges we face as a country."

Malik Obama, who was best man at Barack's wedding in 1992, has been tweeting actively, attacking his sibling by accusing him of becoming a "different person" and building an "impenetrable wall" around himself.

The presidential half-brother's following rapidly grew after he declared his support to Trump, and urged voters to select the Republican ticket in the US Presidential elections in November 2016. Malik claimed that he was deeply disappointed in the Obama administration, and criticized his brother repeatedly.

"Obama care is a bad name for it. Obama does not care. I want Trump care!" said one of his tweets.

​​Malik also repeatedly fired at the then-Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, claiming that she was "corrupt," "dangerous," and was not capable of keeping the US safe.

"Hillary does not keep us safe. She doesn't keep her emails safe! She lies and lies and lies. America needs truth!!!" he tweeted, in a very Trump-like manner.

Malik Obama's twitter rants were caught in the spotlight partly as they compared closely with typical online alt-right trolling and memes. He was first accused of being a parody account, before being verified by Twitter.

Barack and Michelle are like Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. Ultimate Bourgeoisie folks. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) March 2, 2017

FAKE NEWS: they had no problem promoting ma brotha from another mother. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) February 18, 2017

​​In a recent interview, Malik said he was pleased with Trump.

President Trump is Elvis Presley reincarnate. The King himself. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) March 2, 2017

​"He's cleaning up the mess," he told an internet pundit website. "They're trying to pile a lot on him, but he's tough as nails. So he's just trying to fulfill the promises that he made during his campaign."