20:40 GMT +309 March 2017
    In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with a group of students, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016

    Khamenei Criticizes US 2016 Human Rights Report Slamming Iran's Elections

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Washington was enraged by Tehran's growing influence in the region and sought to undermine Tehran's positions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed on Thursday the 2016 human rights report issued by the US Department of State last week, stressing that the United States itself was cooperating with most inhumane regime in the Middle East region.

    The report, issued on March 3, said that Iran lacked free and fair elections, as well as an independent judiciary, adding that other human right problems comprised politically motivated violence and repression, impunity of the security forces, multiple freedom restrictions. According to the report, only parties loyal to the country's authorities were able to participate in elections.

    "The Americans, who have close cooperation with the most evil and inhumane regimes in the region and caused such a huge scandal in their own recent election, are now targeting and criticizing Iranian nation’s election," Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted as saying by FARS news agency.

    According to Ayatollah Khamenei, Washington was enraged by Tehran's growing influence in the region and sought to undermine Tehran's positions.

    On Tuesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed the US report, stressing that elections in the country were "free, clean, competitive and democratic."

    The new presidential election in Iran is scheduled for May 19, and it will coincide with the parliament’s mid-term election and the municipal elections.

