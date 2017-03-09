Iranian Flotilla Arrives in Russian Southern Port of Makhachkala - Ministry

–

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik)A flotilla of Iranian ships arrived with an unofficial visit at the port in the Russian city of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A flotilla of the Iranian naval forces arrived with unofficial visit to the naval base of the Caspian fleet in the port of Makhachkala. The Iranian flotilla, including the Damavand destroyer and the Derafsh missile-launching frigate, was met by Russian the Grad Sviyazhsk, the Uglich and the Velikiy Ustyug corvettes. They escorted the Iranian sailors to the port of Makhachkala," the press service said.

The Caspian flotilla officials, as well as the administration of Makhachkala and the Republic of Dagestan, attended the welcoming ceremony for the Iranian sailors.

The program of the visit includes sightseeing and sporting events.

This is the third visit of the Iranian Navy to the Russian naval bases since 2013. In June 2013 and October 2015, the Iranian forces visited the port of Astrakhan.

