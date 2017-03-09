Register
17:38 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)

    Iranian Flotilla Arrives in Russian Southern Port of Makhachkala - Ministry

    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 22052

    According to the press service of the Russian Southern Military District, a flotilla of Iranian ships arrived with an unofficial visit at the port in the Russian city of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, outside Tehran. file photo
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran's S-300 System Supplied by Russia Annihilates Simulated Enemy's Ballistic Missile
    ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) A flotilla of Iranian ships arrived with an unofficial visit at the port in the Russian city of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Russian Southern Military District told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "A flotilla of the Iranian naval forces arrived with unofficial visit to the naval base of the Caspian fleet in the port of Makhachkala. The Iranian flotilla, including the Damavand destroyer and the Derafsh missile-launching frigate, was met by Russian the Grad Sviyazhsk, the Uglich and the Velikiy Ustyug corvettes. They escorted the Iranian sailors to the port of Makhachkala," the press service said.

    The Caspian flotilla officials, as well as the administration of Makhachkala and the Republic of Dagestan, attended the welcoming ceremony for the Iranian sailors.

    The program of the visit includes sightseeing and sporting events.

    This is the third visit of the Iranian Navy to the Russian naval bases since 2013. In June 2013 and October 2015, the Iranian forces visited the port of Astrakhan.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Rouhani Discussed With Aliyev Cooperation Between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia
    Russia-Supplied Iran's S-300 Annihilates Simulated Enemy's Ballistic Missile
    Iran Successfully Tests Russian S-300 Missile System During Drills
    Tags:
    flotilla, Caspian Sea, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok