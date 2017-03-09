Lavrov: 'World is Clearly Entering the Post-Western Era'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The world is gradually entering the post-Western age and is in transition to multipolar system, meaning that all countries have to share collective responsibility for the peace and stability in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

"The world is clearly entering the post-Western era. The era of modernity did not happen and it will not happen, we have to get used to the multipolar world, and all leading actors have to share, recognize and put the collective responsibility for the world's peace and stability into practice," Lavrov said at the meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

On February 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the attempts by the West, led by the United States, to slow down the process of establishing a new world order lead to growing chaos, anarchy and encounter rejection on the part of many states.