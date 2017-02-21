Moscow's Syria Campaign 'Breaks Chain of Color Revolutions' in Mid-East, Africa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's year-and-a-half counterterrorist campaign in Syria helped solve the geopolitical task of disrupting the chain of revolutions in the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"The deployment of our group in the Syrian Arab Republic helped solve the geopolitical task of breaking the chain of 'color revolutions' replicated in the Middle East and Africa," Shoigu said at a forum for young diplomats.

al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.