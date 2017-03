© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US to Work on Fighting Terror With Russia if Finds Common Ground With Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Terror groups, including the Daesh — outlawed in Russia — have previously threatened Russia they would come full force against the country as a result of its operations in Syria.

"There is certainly a desire [among terrorists] to strike Russia," the official said. "Russia is not an easy target. Russia is fairly well removed from the area [of terrorist activity] and has strong security measures in place."

