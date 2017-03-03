Register
20:35 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Armed police officers point as they stand at the ready close to a cafe under siege at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014

    Australia Determined to Eliminate Security Threat by Killing Daesh Militants

    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    World
    Get short URL
    0 7130

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stated that the authorities are fully committed to eliminating foreign jihadists fighting in the ranks of the Daesh.

    Neil Prakash
    © Photo: Youtube / Mandareal Ginax
    Australia's Most Wanted Daesh Recruiter Arrested by Turkish Authorities
    MOSCOW  (Sputnik) — Canberra is fully committed to eliminating foreign jihadists fighting in the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, whose possible return to Australia from the Middle East may pose a security challenge for the continent, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday.

    "Our goal as far as those who serve with Daesh [Arabic acronym for IS] in the Middle East is to kill them. Let me be quite frank — that is our goal," Turnbull told reporters.

    The Australian government continues to update its legal framework with regard to armed forces to help facilitate their efforts, the prime minister noted.

    "My government changed the law so that our Australian Defence Force, our Air Force, is able to kill terrorists in the Middle East whether they have a gun in their hand, a bomb in their hand or whether they are in the back office planning an attack or raising money or engaged in logistics," the prime minister added.

    Islamic preacher Robert Cerantonio, alias Musa
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Australia Presses Charges Against 5 Citizens for Attempting to Join Daesh
    Around 100 Australians are currently engaged in the Daesh activity overseas, while 200 others are under investigation in the country for supporting the organization, Director General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization Duncan Lewis said earlier on Friday.

    In September 2014, Australia raised the terror threat level to 'probable' under its five-tier system. This change was made over concerns of the possible return of Australians who have joined military conflicts in Syria and Iraq to their homeland.

    Related:

    Australia's Most Wanted Daesh Recruiter Arrested by Turkish Authorities
    Australia Presses Charges Against 5 Citizens for Attempting to Join Daesh
    US Airstrike Eliminates Australia's Most Wanted Daesh Militant
    Australia Pledges to Consider US Request for More Help in Anti-Daesh Fight
    Tags:
    Daesh, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok