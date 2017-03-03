US Army 'Routinely Supports' Polish Events Honoring Anti-Soviet Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Embassy of Poland in the United States said on its Twitter account on Monday that thousands of people, including American military personnel stationed in Poland, took part in memorial runs across the country to honor the anti-communist Polish resistance movements. Resistance to the Soviet Union, a then-US ally in the anti-Hitler coalition, and protecting Polish independence were the key objectives when the groups were originally formed.

American military personnel stationed in #Poland also joined in the runs commemorating #CursedSoldiers. Thank you! @usarmyeurope pic.twitter.com/sw9Ycc3kwq — Embassy of Poland US (@PolishEmbassyUS) February 27, 2017

​When asked on Thursday to confirm whether the US military indeed supported the events, Lamb said, "Yes, those are US Soldiers."

"US Army Europe routinely support Allies in commemorative events and Poland is an Ally," the spokesperson explained.

The resistance movements in Poland were established in 1944 but most ceased to exist by the late 1940s.

World War II lasted from 1939 until 1945, involving 61 countries. The Allies of WWII, comprising the Soviet Union, the United States, France and China, among others, fought against the Axis, formed by states including Germany, Japan and Italy.