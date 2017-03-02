Almost 40 Countries Need External Assistance for Food

© REUTERS/ Thomas Mukoya Kenya Appeals for International Aid as Drought Threatens Mass Famine

ROME (Sputnik) – A total of 37 countries, most of them on the African continent, face food shortages mainly due to severe weather conditions, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Thursday.

"FAO estimates that 37 countries, including 28 in Africa, are in need of external assistance for food," FAO said in its report, titled "Crop Prospects and Food Situation," specifying that conflicts and weather-related shocks were the main reason for food insecurity in the states.

The situations in northern Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen cause grave concerns as over 20 million people are subjected to food insecurity there, FAO noted.

The FAO report indicated that global wheat production in 2017 is expected to be above average and Southern Africa’s production is likely to recover from low outputs, however, 13 of the 37 states, suffering food insecurity, experience widespread lack of access to food supplies.

The total number of African people in need of humanitarian aid amounts to record high of 23.6 million people, which is some 2.5 million higher, compared to the previous year results.

On February 20, South Sudan’s National Bureau of Statistic announced famine and serious food shortage in some regions of the state and three UN agencies, namely FAO, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned in a joint press release that the lives of some 100,000 people in South Sudan were endangered due to starvation.

Following the announcement, the United Kingdom decided to provide Somalia, South Sudan, North East Nigeria and Yemen with humanitarian support packages.