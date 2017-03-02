Register
    Christian families living in a refugee camp prepare food in Kaga-Bandoro, Central African Republic, Tuesday Feb. 16, 2016

    Almost 40 Countries Need External Assistance for Food

    © AP Photo/ Jerome Delay
    Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that 37 countries, including 28 in Africa, are in need of external assistance for food, according to report.

    Men drive a donkey-cart as they carry water from a stream in the village of Nyang'oma Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 15, 2015. U.S
    © REUTERS/ Thomas Mukoya
    Kenya Appeals for International Aid as Drought Threatens Mass Famine
    ROME (Sputnik) – A total of 37 countries, most of them on the African continent, face food shortages mainly due to severe weather conditions, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Thursday.

    "FAO estimates that 37 countries, including 28 in Africa, are in need of external assistance for food," FAO said in its report, titled "Crop Prospects and Food Situation," specifying that conflicts and weather-related shocks were the main reason for food insecurity in the states.

    The situations in northern Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen cause grave concerns as over 20 million people are subjected to food insecurity there, FAO noted.

    The FAO report indicated that global wheat production in 2017 is expected to be above average and Southern Africa’s production is likely to recover from low outputs, however, 13 of the 37 states, suffering food insecurity, experience widespread lack of access to food supplies.

    A resident works to repair his roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery
    Haiti Could Face Famine in Three Months in Wake of Hurricane Matthew
    The total number of African people in need of humanitarian aid amounts to record high of 23.6 million people, which is some 2.5 million higher, compared to the previous year results.

    On February 20, South Sudan’s National Bureau of Statistic announced famine and serious food shortage in some regions of the state and three UN agencies, namely FAO, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned in a joint press release that the lives of some 100,000 people in South Sudan were endangered due to starvation.

    Following the announcement, the United Kingdom decided to provide Somalia, South Sudan, North East Nigeria and Yemen with humanitarian support packages.

