Trump Should Impose Sanctions on Syria - Senator

China Solidifies Its Role as Powerful Mediator by Vetoing UN Sanctions on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration should consider imposing additional punitive measures on the Syrian government for allegedly continuing to use chemical weapons, Senator Ben Cardin said in a press release on Wednesday.

Russia and China on Tuesday used their veto powers at the UN Security Council vote to block the draft resolution to place sanctions on Syria over the government's alleged chemical weapons use.

"I hope that the Trump Administration will work with willing partners who believe the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime should be held accountable for their actions, and impose sanctions along with other measures," Cardin stated.

The senator argued that the vetoes by Russia and China demonstrated that the countries are not committed to stopping Assad from breaching international norms and obligations.

Cardin also shared his disappointment in the decisions by Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kazakhstan to abstain from the vote.

The draft resolution, co-sponsored by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, called for imposing sanctions against 10 entities and 11 Syrians considered responsible for using chemical weapons inside the country in 2014 and 2015.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that new sanctions against Damascus may have a negative impact on the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and Astana and affect prospects for a political settlement.