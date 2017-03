–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the district's statement, several branches of the military, including reconnaissance and tank troops, were practicing responding to aviation attacks, negotiating snow-covered terrain, debris and traversing zones controlled by a simulated enemy special operation teams.

The statement added that the air defense units would be using Buk missile systems, MiG-29 fighter jets, Mi-8MTV and Mi 24P helicopters during the drill.

Military engineers will build fortifications and communications teams will establish mobile communications hubs as part of the exercise, according to the statement.

