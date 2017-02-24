Register
12:38 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An Arctic dawn. (File)

    Russia to Touch Upon Development of Arctic Region, Lake Baikal at EXPO 2017

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    World
    Get short URL
    112710

    The Arctic region development issueas and preservation of Lake Baikal will be the cornerstone of Russian exposition at the EXPO 2017 exhibition.

    Central Downtown Astana, Kazakhstan
    © Flickr/ Ken & Nyetta
    Kazakhstan to Host 2017 World Expo Focusing on the Future of Energy
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The issues devoted to the development of the Arctic region and preservation of Lake Baikal will be reflected in Russia's exposition at the EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Georgy Kalamanov told Sputnik.

    "I suppose that one of the stands will be devoted to the Arctic region and its development in general. The second stand, I think, will be devoted to environmental issues, including those related to Baikal. Many people say that Baikal is also some kind of energy, energy for people as the water reserve," Kalamanov said in an interview.

    The heads of global energy corporations will take part in discussions within the exhibitions, Kalamanov added. There will be also thematic sessions, which will be fully devoted to ecology, security and environmental protection.

    Mil Mi-8AMTSH-VA Arctic helicopter
    © Photo: russianhelicopters.aero
    Northbound: Russia to Form New Arctic Air Defense Division in 2018
    According to the deputy minister, the government should support enterprises implementing hi-tech production.

    "The government actively takes part in implementation of major projects in energy and industrial spheres, both in private projects and within the public-private partnership format. I think it is worth discussing these issues at EXPO," Kalamanov added.

    The international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will run from June 10 through September 10 and the newest achievements of science in the sphere of green energy will be presented during the event. The green energy sphere is dealing with technologies for obtaining energy from renewable sources.

    Related:

    Bahrain to Invite Russia to First Country's Defense Expo in 2017
    Kazakhstan to Host 2017 World Expo Focusing on the Future of Energy
    Northbound: Russia to Form New Arctic Air Defense Division in 2018
    Putin Calls for Continued Reinforcement of Russia's Far East, Arctic Borders
    Tags:
    exhibition, Georgy Kalamanov, Baikal, Astana, Kazakhstan, Arctic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      Congratulations to Sputnik on your new ventures and adventures in cyberspace! You are on the side of God, which is the side of Good, and men of God are on your side.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok