Russia to Touch Upon Development of Arctic Region, Lake Baikal at EXPO 2017

© Flickr/ Ken & Nyetta Kazakhstan to Host 2017 World Expo Focusing on the Future of Energy

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The issues devoted to the development of the Arctic region and preservation of Lake Baikal will be reflected in Russia's exposition at the EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Georgy Kalamanov told Sputnik.

"I suppose that one of the stands will be devoted to the Arctic region and its development in general. The second stand, I think, will be devoted to environmental issues, including those related to Baikal. Many people say that Baikal is also some kind of energy, energy for people as the water reserve," Kalamanov said in an interview.

The heads of global energy corporations will take part in discussions within the exhibitions, Kalamanov added. There will be also thematic sessions, which will be fully devoted to ecology, security and environmental protection.

According to the deputy minister, the government should support enterprises implementing hi-tech production.

"The government actively takes part in implementation of major projects in energy and industrial spheres, both in private projects and within the public-private partnership format. I think it is worth discussing these issues at EXPO," Kalamanov added.

The international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will run from June 10 through September 10 and the newest achievements of science in the sphere of green energy will be presented during the event. The green energy sphere is dealing with technologies for obtaining energy from renewable sources.