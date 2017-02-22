Register
19:41 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    General McMaster's Appointment Might Mean 'More US Forces in Iraq and Syria'

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    113303

    Commenting on the recent appointment of US Army Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster as the US president's national security adviser after the resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former senior security policy analyst to the US secretary of defense Michael Maloof told Radio Sputnik why it might mean more US troops in Iraq and Syria.

    "US Army Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster is a highly accomplished officer, who has served twice in Iraq and in Afghanistan. He is a known strategic thinker and he has got a reputation for standing up to authority," he told Sputnik.

    Michael Maloof further noted that US Army Lt. Gen McMaster is well-known for his famous book Dereliction of Duty which explored the military's role in the policies of the Vietnam War and harshly criticized high-ranking officers of that era for their failure to provide a successful plan of action.

    "Nobody actually criticized then President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara for their strategy of the Vietnam war," Michael Maloof told Sputnik.

    "That book today is a must read for all military officers and as a consequence he brings to the office that ability to stand up to the president if he thinks that he is wrong," he added.

    The former senior security policy analyst then elaborated on the role of the national security adviser, which is, he said, is to bring together the opinions of the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, the leadership and the intelligence community on a particular issue. Then the adviser presents options to the president to choose from.

    "Therefore, you need someone with leadership capabilities to be able to do it. And he has it," he said, referring to McMaster.

    Newly named National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as U.S. President Donald Trump makes the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Key Reasons Why Appointment of New US National Security Adviser a Worrying Signal to Russia and the World
    He further recalled that during the war in Iraq, McMaster helped to develop the initial strategy, and was against the withdrawal of troops, an issue which he not changed his mind on since.

    "His notion is let's send in the troops and get the job done and hold it. And it suggests to me that we may be seeing a strategy recommendation to the president where we might be introducing more troops into Iraq and potentially Syria if they can get all the arrangements made," he then stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Lawmaker Calls US National Security Adviser McMaster ‘100% Threat’
    Army Lt. Gen. McMaster Becomes US National Security Adviser
    Tags:
    US Armed Forces, Herbert Raymond McMaster, Michael Maloof, Syria, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok