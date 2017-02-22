Swiss Allseas Company to Implement Offshore Pipelaying for Nord Stream 2 Project

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom CEO Miller Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Head of Austria's OMV Seele

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Swiss Allseas company has received a contract on pipelaying activities for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the Nord Stream 2 AG company said in a Wednesday statement.

"Following an international tender process, Nord Stream 2 AG have awarded a contract for offshore pipelay of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea to Allseas," the statement said.

The statement added that the Swiss company would implement its activities for the two lines of the pipeline in 2018 and in 2019.

According to the statement, Allseas would use three vessels for the pipelaying activities, namely Pioneering Spirit, Solitaire and Audacia.

The two strings of the planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline are expected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union, carrying it across the Baltic Sea to Germany while bypassing the transit states in Eastern Europe.

