Moscow Awaits Clarification on US Safe Zone Proposal in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is awaiting for the United States to clarify its proposal to establish safe zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Speaking after talks with his Armenian counterpart, Lavrov told reporters he touched on the topic with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the February 16 G20 ministerial in Bonn.

"The US side said that this concept is being elaborated. We will wait for further clarifications," Lavrov said.

The diplomat explained that "such initiatives should take into account the real situation on the ground in Syria, where many players are working with their ground forces and in Syrian airspace."

"Of course, we will advocate that any such initiatives relating to Syrian territory are agreed with the Syrian government. Otherwise, it will probably not be easy to implement these or other steps," Lavrov observed.