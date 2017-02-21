US Not Looking for Greater Cooperation With Russia in Syria - Pentagon

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States is currently not looking to boost cooperation with Russia in Syria beyond the existing deconfliction channel, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the two countries could establish cooperation with joint actions against terrorists in Syria's Raqqa.

"We have a good process right now with the deconfliction with Russia. We are able to talk and make sure our air operations don't interfere with each other, but we are not looking at any greater cooperation at the moment," Davis said.

