Uruguay's UN Envoy Expresses Condolences Over Vitaly Churkin's Death

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) — Permanent Representative of Uruguay to the United Nations Elbio Rosselli expressed his condolences over the death of Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, in a comment to Sputnik.

"He was a very polite person who could be at the same very hard in sanding his ground," Rosselli said.

© AFP 2016/ DOMINICK REUTER UN Security Council Deeply Saddened by Death of Russian Ambassador Churkin

The Uruguayan diplomat noted that Churkin was always eager to seek solutions to the problems in the UN Security Council and praised his efforts in electing new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russia's UN Ambassador passed away on Monday in New York. Churkin served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death. The diplomat would have turned 65 on Tuesday, February 21.