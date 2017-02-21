Uruguay's UN Envoy Expresses Condolences Over Vitaly Churkin's Death

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) — Permanent Representative of Uruguay to the United Nations Elbio Rosselli expressed his condolences over the death of Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, in a comment to Sputnik.
"He was a very polite person who could be at the same very hard in sanding his ground," Rosselli said.
Russia's UN Ambassador passed away on Monday in New York. Churkin served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death. The diplomat would have turned 65 on Tuesday, February 21.
All comments
Show new comments (0)