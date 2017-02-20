US Calls on Kiev to Boost Efforts to Fight Corruption, Continue Reforms

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko Ukrainian Crisis Military Support Makes US Involved Party - Russian Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to boost efforts to fight corruption and continue economic and political reforms, US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a press release on Monday on the occasion of the third anniversary of the protests on Kiev’s Maidan square in 2014.

"As we remember the courage and resolve shown by the Ukrainian people in the Revolution of Dignity, the United States calls on Ukraine’s leaders to strengthen efforts to fight corruption and continue the political and economic reforms that will honor those who gave their lives to secure a better, more democratic future for Ukraine," Toner said.

He added that although Ukraine had made a "remarkable progress" since the protests, "much work remains to be done to fulfill the promise of the Maidan."

The protests on the Maidan square erupted after the government of former President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. During the clashes between the security forces and the protesters more than 100 people were killed and the country's government was toppled.

