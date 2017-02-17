Putin Sends Condolences to Pakistani President Over Deadly Attack - Kremlin

"Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack in the province of Sindh," the Kremlin relayed Putin's words.
Over 80 people were reportedly killed and 100 injured in a suicide bomb blast inside a Sufi shrine in Pakistan's southern city of Sehwan on Thursday.
Putin affirmed Moscow's readiness "to further enhance anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistani partners, both bilaterally and in the framework of broad international efforts."
