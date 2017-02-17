Putin Sends Condolences to Pakistani President Over Deadly Attack - Kremlin

© REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro At Least 37 Militants Killed Across Pakistan Following Deadly Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his counterpart from Pakistan, President Mamnoon Hussain, over the deadly terrorist attacks in a Sufi shrine the previous day, the Kremlin said Friday.

"Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack in the province of Sindh," the Kremlin relayed Putin's words.

Over 80 people were reportedly killed and 100 injured in a suicide bomb blast inside a Sufi shrine in Pakistan's southern city of Sehwan on Thursday.

Putin affirmed Moscow's readiness "to further enhance anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistani partners, both bilaterally and in the framework of broad international efforts."