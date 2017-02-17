Register
17 February 2017
    Policemen gather outside the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, after Thursday's suicide blast in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017.

    Putin Sends Condolences to Pakistani President Over Deadly Attack - Kremlin

    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his counterpart from Pakistan, over recent deadly terrorist attack, the Kremlin said Friday.

    A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, on Thursday evening in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    At Least 37 Militants Killed Across Pakistan Following Deadly Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his counterpart from Pakistan, President Mamnoon Hussain, over the deadly terrorist attacks in a Sufi shrine the previous day, the Kremlin said Friday.

    "Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack in the province of Sindh," the Kremlin relayed Putin's words.

    Over 80 people were reportedly killed and 100 injured in a suicide bomb blast inside a Sufi shrine in Pakistan's southern city of Sehwan on Thursday.

    Putin affirmed Moscow's readiness "to further enhance anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistani partners, both bilaterally and in the framework of broad international efforts."

