Assad Regards Trump's Immigration Order as Effort to Reduce Terrorist Threat

"It [Trump’s order] is aimed at terrorists that will infiltrate the West. And it has already happened. It happened in Europe, mostly in Germany … Trump’s goal is to prevent such people from entering," Assad told French radio station Europe1 in an interview published on Thursday.
Syrians are fleeing the country due to terrorism and Western sanctions, Assad explained.
"I am not happy to see them [Syrians] immigrate to other countries. And what will make me happy is that they will be able to return to Syria because they want to go back," he stressed.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war. The European Union has imposed a number of sanctions on certain Syrian individuals and entities, believing them to be responsible for the conflict.
The ongoing civil war has also created a dire displacement and migration crisis, forcing millions of Syrians to flee their homeland and become refugees in other countries, including EU member states.
