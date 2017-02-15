Washington Assessing Security Consequences of Russia's INF Treaty Violation

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Kremlin: Russia Not Officially Accused of Violating INF Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Toner, Russia is "in violation of its INF Treaty obligations not to possess, produce, or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles."

"We have made very clear our concerns about Russia’s violation, the risks it poses to European and Asian security, and our strong interest in Russia returning to compliance with the Treaty. The Administration is undertaking an extensive review of Russia’s ongoing INF Treaty violation in order to assess the potential security implications for the United States and its allies and partners," Toner said, as quoted by the US embassy in Russia.

Earlier in the week, The New York Times newspaper reported that Russia had secretly deployed a ground-based cruise missile in violation of the 1987 INF Treaty.

