22:29 GMT +310 February 2017
    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017

    Trump Travel Ban Could Help Daesh to Recruit New Members - Ex-Intel Chief

    US President Donald Trump's travel ban can help Daesh and other terrorist groups to recruit, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Friday.

    Hundreds of people rally against a temporary travel ban signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an executive order during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., January 29, 2017.
    Trump Travel Ban Violates Immigration Law - Advocacy Group
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's executive order blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries can help Daesh and other terrorist groups to radicalize individuals and inspire violence, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Friday.

    "I also worry about this [the ban] creating a recruiting tool for the extremists… that they will point to this proof that there is, in fact, a war on all Muslims," Clapper stated in the interview to CNN.

    On Thursday, the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of Trump's executive order based on grounds that the travel ban failed to afford due process to those affected by the restrictions.

    A gavel
    US Federal Court to Announce Ruling on Trump Travel Ban 'As Soon As Possible'
    Clapper added that he received no credible information of any "extraordinary threats" to the US national security that would prove the urgent need for the temporary ban.

    The former intelligence chief also argued that the United States is using extremely thorough vetting processes for refugees and continues to improve them.

    Trump's executive order barred citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days; prohibited refugee entry for 120 days; and indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees.

    Syrian refugee, immigration, travel ban, Daesh, James Clapper, Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      If they were going to join Daesh, it is because they were leaning that way in the first place. If they were leaning, it gives more credence to Trumps ban on those same certain individuals. I, for one, am glad for the line he has drawn in the sand.
