Trump Travel Ban Could Help Daesh to Recruit New Members - Ex-Intel Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's executive order blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries can help Daesh and other terrorist groups to radicalize individuals and inspire violence, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Friday.

"I also worry about this [the ban] creating a recruiting tool for the extremists… that they will point to this proof that there is, in fact, a war on all Muslims," Clapper stated in the interview to CNN.

On Thursday, the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of Trump's executive order based on grounds that the travel ban failed to afford due process to those affected by the restrictions.

Clapper added that he received no credible information of any "extraordinary threats" to the US national security that would prove the urgent need for the temporary ban.

The former intelligence chief also argued that the United States is using extremely thorough vetting processes for refugees and continues to improve them.

Trump's executive order barred citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days; prohibited refugee entry for 120 days; and indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees.