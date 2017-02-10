Trump Travel Ban Could Help Daesh to Recruit New Members - Ex-Intel Chief

"I also worry about this [the ban] creating a recruiting tool for the extremists… that they will point to this proof that there is, in fact, a war on all Muslims," Clapper stated in the interview to CNN.
On Thursday, the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of Trump's executive order based on grounds that the travel ban failed to afford due process to those affected by the restrictions.
The former intelligence chief also argued that the United States is using extremely thorough vetting processes for refugees and continues to improve them.
Trump's executive order barred citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days; prohibited refugee entry for 120 days; and indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees.
If they were going to join Daesh, it is because they were leaning that way in the first place. If they were leaning, it gives more credence to Trumps ban on those same certain individuals. I, for one, am glad for the line he has drawn in the sand.
marcanhalt