20:55 GMT +310 February 2017
    US media reported that the Trump administration was looking to 'drive a wedge' between Russia and Iran in its effort to improve relations with Moscow while confronting Tehran.

    Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Deal Inconceivable, Disastrous For Israel

    The Iranian nuclear deal should be carefully considered before signing an agreemenet, US President Donald Trump said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iranian nuclear deal was poorly negotiated and should not have been agreed in the first place as it represents a "disaster" for Israel, US President Donald Trump said Friday.

    "The deal with Iran was a disaster for Israel. Inconceivable that it was made. It was poorly negotiated and executed," Trump said in an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper.

    Trump stressed that as "a deal person" he might say that the nuclear deal had not even been "comprehensible."

    The US president pointed out that he was respecting and understanding Israel, adding that the US-Israeli relation would be better under his administration.

    "I don't want to be condemning Israel. I understand Israel very well, and I respect Israel a lot, and they have been through a lot. I would like to see peace and beyond that," Trump said.

    Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany) group of countries signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program on July 14, 2015. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

    Trump has frequently called the Iran nuclear agreement, negotiated by former President Barack Obama’s team, as a "disastrous deal" and suggested canceling it.

