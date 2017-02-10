US Claims of Russian Support for Taliban in Afghanistan False

"This is a simple lie… This is nonsense," Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry's Second Asian Department, said.
"All of these are attempts to justify their own failures and the inability to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. There is no other explanation to this," Kabulov said.
On February 9, top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson made a statement during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing Russia of working to "legitimize and support" the Taliban in Afghanistan, declining to say in the open hearing in what way, he believes, Russia could be providing support for the terrorist organization.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Here we go again. Russia (and even Sputnik, hopefully) should by now have no illusions about the new regime in Washington, same as the old one and the others before that. Russia tried to advice the US occupation forces in Afghanistan but they would have non of it. Their faults are their own and so the lessons they never learn from. Iran on the other hand can give US a living h*ll in Afghanistan should USrael invade.
Mikhas
White House the other day backed up Haley's outrageous statements in the UN about "Russian aggression" in Donbass and “Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine.”
Will be fun to watch Sputnik backtrack from daily puerile articles like "Will Russia and the US bring peace to the world and cure all diseases?"