Register
12:30 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.

    US Claims of Russian Support for Taliban in Afghanistan False

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    212710

    Claims in the United States of Russian support for Taliban militants in Afghanistan to erode Washington's influence there are false, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

    File, In this Aug. 15, 2016 photo, Taliban suicide bombers stand guard during a gathering of a breakaway Taliban faction, in the border area of Zabul province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Mirwais Khan, File
    Afghan Government Adopts New Strategy to Reach Reconciliation With Taliban
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kabulov's remarks came in response to US Senator John McCain accusing Russia of "meddling in Afghanistan in an apparent attempt to prop up the Taliban and undermine the United States" in a Thursday hearing.

    "This is a simple lie… This is nonsense," Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry's Second Asian Department, said.

    "All of these are attempts to justify their own failures and the inability to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. There is no other explanation to this," Kabulov said.

    On February 9, top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson made a statement during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing Russia of working to "legitimize and support" the Taliban in Afghanistan, declining to say in the open hearing in what way, he believes, Russia could be providing support for the terrorist organization.

    Related:

    At Least 15 Civilians, 65 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand
    Senior Taliban Leader Arrested in Northern Afghan Province of Kunduz
    Repression Among Sweden's Newcomers Echo Taliban for Pakistani Immigrant
    Tags:
    Taliban, Russian Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Here we go again. Russia (and even Sputnik, hopefully) should by now have no illusions about the new regime in Washington, same as the old one and the others before that. Russia tried to advice the US occupation forces in Afghanistan but they would have non of it. Their faults are their own and so the lessons they never learn from. Iran on the other hand can give US a living h*ll in Afghanistan should USrael invade.

      White House the other day backed up Haley's outrageous statements in the UN about "Russian aggression" in Donbass and “Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control over the peninsula to Ukraine.”

      Will be fun to watch Sputnik backtrack from daily puerile articles like "Will Russia and the US bring peace to the world and cure all diseases?"
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok