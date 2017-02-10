US Claims of Russian Support for Taliban in Afghanistan False

© AP Photo/ Mirwais Khan, File Afghan Government Adopts New Strategy to Reach Reconciliation With Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kabulov's remarks came in response to US Senator John McCain accusing Russia of "meddling in Afghanistan in an apparent attempt to prop up the Taliban and undermine the United States" in a Thursday hearing.

"This is a simple lie… This is nonsense," Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry's Second Asian Department, said.

"All of these are attempts to justify their own failures and the inability to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. There is no other explanation to this," Kabulov said.

On February 9, top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson made a statement during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing Russia of working to "legitimize and support" the Taliban in Afghanistan, declining to say in the open hearing in what way, he believes, Russia could be providing support for the terrorist organization.