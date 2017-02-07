Hack That: US Shares Classified Report on Alleged Russian Meddling With EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Politico, the US intelligence agencies are working with EU governments in order to prevent them from becoming victims of a similar hacking campaign during the upcoming election in a number of EU states.

"We’ve shared everything possible with our foreign partners that might help them with their elections," US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr told the media outlet.

Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands are expected to hold elections in 2017, and EU Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King has already warned that these states may be subjected to hacking attacks.

On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. However, the report did not offer proof of the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

Russian officials have called the US hacking allegations against Moscow absurd, noting the allegations are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic issues.

Earlier in February, the Dutch interior minister said that all ballots in the March parliamentary election in the Netherlands would be counted by hand due to fears that foreign hackers, including from Russia, might interfere and influence the results.