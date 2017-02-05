Mike Pence: US Concerned About Escalation of Violence in Eastern Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is concerned about the recent escalation of hostilities in the crisis-torn Ukraine's eastern regions, US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

"We’re watching and very troubled by the increased hostilities," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster, speaking about the recent escalation in Donbass.

Pence expressed confidence that Moscow and Washington would continue to maintain contacts on the issue of the Ukrainian crisis.