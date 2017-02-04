Improved Ties Between Russia, West May Make World Better

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A better relationship between Russia, Europe and the Unites States would help make the world a better place, if allowed to develop for a few years, Donald Trump’s reported pick for US Ambassador to the European Union Ted Malloch said on Saturday.

"The world would be a better place if we could have a different relationship between Western Europe, the United States and Russia… If we were to take, actually, a different scenario and, say, in two years, and three years, and four years we could improve those relations, wouldn't the world be a much better place?" Malloch told the RT UK broadcaster.

Malloch implied that a better understanding between Russia, Europe and the United States would help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, settle the conflict in Syria and triumph over the Daesh, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia and many other countries.

Malloch's words echoed US President Donald Trump's suggestion, made at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on January 27, that a good relationship with Russia and possible cooperation against Daesh would be beneficial and something that he was ready to consider. Trump also said that he was hoping for "a fantastic relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's relations with the European Union and the United States suffered a crisis after the beginning of a conflict in Ukraine in 2014. Brussels and Washington accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs, which Russia repeatedly denied, and refused to recognize the legitimacy of the referendum which led to Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia, which have been denounced as counter-productive by business and government representatives from both sides.

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Lavrov: Russia-US Cooperation Could Help Resolve Global Problems

Malloch also stated that he is disappointed by the recent statement of European Council President Donald Tusk, who has included Trump's policy in the list of threats to the European Union.

On Tuesday, Tusk sent a letter to the leaders of the 27 EU states saying that the policy of Trump's administration was among the threats to the European Union, along with "Russia's aggressive policy," "assertive China" and "radical Islam."

"[Tusk called] the United States, Russia, ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist group outlawed in the United States and Russia] and China, all of them together as the threats, the enemies in fact of the European Union. It was a very sad day, when I read those words and this were a few days ago," Malloch told the RT UK broadcaster commenting on Tusk's statement.

He added that Trump had not responded to the statement yet, but both the president and his team had "registered" Tusk's words.

The 45th president of the United States have repeatedly made statements in support of Brexit, as well as threatened to decrease support of those European NATO states, who fail to fulfill their obligations as part of the military alliance, particularly in the sphere of defense spending.