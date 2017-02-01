US Stays Silent on Russian Offer to Cooperate in Cyberspace - Ambassador Kislyak

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kislyak said that Moscow proposed to start consultations on US-Russia cybersecurity cooperation "a long time ago."

"So far, we haven't seen the response." Kislyak stated on Tuesday.

Kislyak suggested that the two countries should consider resuming talks on mutual cybersecurity programs.

In recent years, US officials have raised concerns over Russian activities in cyberspace. The United States frequently argued that such actions pose a threat to US national security and make the complicate relations between the two countries.

In April 2016, Russian and US officials agreed to boost practical cooperation in the fight against cyber threats during discussions at bilateral consultations held on April 21-22 in Geneva. Moscow and Washington discussed improving information exchanges via channels of communication in line with the June 17, 2013, joint statement on cooperation to counter terrorism.